La Loche woman airlifted to Saskatoon with serious injuries after hit and run

A 20-year-old woman from La Loche needed to be airlifted to Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon after being struck by a vehicle early Friday morning.

La Loche RCMP say the driver of the vehicle didn't stop.

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. Friday.

The woman was found laying on a street in La Loche suffering from serious injuries. She was taken to hospital in La Loche before being flown to Saskatoon.

RCMP believe the injured woman had been walking on the side of the street when she was hit from behind.

RCMP do not have a description of the vehicle or driver and are asking anyone with information to call police or Crime Stoppers.