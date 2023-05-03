April stabbing at La Loche school was result of altercation between 2 students: Sask. RCMP

Saskatchewan RCMP say an altercation between two students led to an April 20 stabbing at the Dene High School in La Loche, which left a male student and a male teacher injured.

Police previously released a statement saying a boy had been arrested in connection with the stabbing and that the injured student and teacher were transported to hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening.

On Tuesday, police released more details about the incident, saying it started with an altercation between two students, one of whom was armed with a knife and stabbed the other.

RCMP said the teacher intervened and was also stabbed.

Police said the boy who was arrested is charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

He is due in court in La Loche on June 26.

Police are continuing their investigation, and ask anyone with information to contact La Loche RCMP at 306-822-2010. Information can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or saskcrimestoppers.com.