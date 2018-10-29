Police charge man, 23, with second-degree murder in La Loche shooting death

Police have charged 23-year-old Tristin Janvier with second-degree murder in relation to a shooting that happened on the weekend in La Loche, Sask.

RCMP say they were called to reports of a man suffering from a gunshot wound outside of a home around 6:33 a.m. CST Saturday.

Officers found the victim, who has been identified as 24 year-old Lucas Lemaigre, dead by the time they arrived at the scene.

Janvier was scheduled to appear in court in Meadow Lake Monday morning at at 10 a.m.

Police previously said they seized a gun believed to have been used in the shooting.

The RCMP said they would continue to investigate with the assistance of the North Battleford forensic identification section, the Meadow Lake police dog service and the traffic reconstruction unit.

The incident stirred up painful memories from another fatal shooting in the community, in which four people were killed and several others wounded in 2016.

"We just go through so much, right, and it's just frustrating that we're not learning from the past experiences and we're still dealing with these types of tragedies," said Mayor Robert St. Pierre in a brief interview with CBC on Monday.

​"I just don't know how to respond to stuff like this over and over."

St. Pierre said the community needs to come together and discuss how to move forward.

La Loche is about 515 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.