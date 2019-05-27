19-year-old La Loche man dead, 22-year-old charged with second-degree murder

Jones Herman, a 22-year-old man from La Loche, Sask., has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of 19-year-old Dawson Herman.

RCMP in La Loche said they responded to a complaint of an assault near a recreation area on Saturday night. Witnesses told police they had seen "an assault between two adults." RCMP said that altercation was between a man and a woman.

Dawson Herman tried to intervene, police said, but he was assaulted and injured in the process. He was taken to hospital, but died shortly after arriving. An autopsy has been ordered.

Jones Herman, 22, has been charged with second-degree murder. Major Crimes and La Loche RCMP are continuing their investigation.

RCMP did not make clear whether the two men are related.