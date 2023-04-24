La Loche, Sask., high school closed this week to develop safety plan after stabbing incident

A high school in La Loche, Sask., will be closed this week to create a safety plan, after a stabbing incident that left a student and a teacher injured last week.

Dene High School shared a letter, issued by the Northern Lights School Division No. 113, Monday afternoon. It states that there will be no school this week, as the division works on a safety plan with "multiple agencies" from the community.

The high school itself will be open to students and their families, as well as staff members, who want to use counselling services, the letter says.

The announcement comes days after a student and teacher were stabbed last Thursday at Dene High School in La Loche, a village about 515 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.

RCMP responded to an assault at the school and found an injured student and teacher, who were sent for medical care, RCMP said in a news release Monday morning.

Mounties did not specify whether the two victims were stabbed whether someone was arrested, but they did say there was no risk to the public because the incident was "resolved quickly."

A previous letter from the school division says someone was in RCMP custody.

On Friday, La Loche Mayor Georgina Jolibois said there was a stabbing and that the suspect in custody was a student.

CBC News has contacted Saskatchewan RCMP for clarity.

RCMP say the incident is still under investigation and that police will provide more information when it becomes available.

The school division will send more information to parents and guardians when possible, according to the latest letter.

Education Minister Dustin Duncan said Monday that he expects to be in touch with the Northern Lights School Division in the coming days. (Kirk Fraser/CBC)

On Monday, Education Minister Dustin Duncan described the ongoing situation as tragic.

"We're thinking about the community," Duncan told reporters following Monday's question period at the Saskatchewan Legislature.

"We'll be having some further conversations with the school division over the coming days."

Government Relations Minister Don McMorris and Jim Lemaigre, the Saskatchewan Party MLA for the Athabasca constituency, visited La Loche Friday.

Mayor Jolibois will be in Regina on Tuesday to meet with government officials regarding community safety.