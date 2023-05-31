La Loche, Sask. evacuating higher risk residents again due to wildfire concerns

Higher risk residents from the northern village of La Loche are set to flee their community again as a wildfire is moving toward the community.

A state of emergency has been called for the northern village about 510 kilometers northwest of Saskatoon. Buses will be taking residents south to Regina on Wednesday morning at 9 a.m.

A mandatory evacuation order is in place for priority one and two residents of La Loche. That includes people with cardiac and respiratory conditions, elders, those with mobility needs, children 5 years old and younger, pregnant mothers and those requiring special care.

A voluntary evacuation order is in place for the rest of the community.

This is the second time La Loche has been evacuated due to wildfires in May.

Georgina Jolibois is the mayor of La Loche. (Alicia Bridges/CBC News)

Georgina Jolibois, La Loche's mayor, says she's worried about the current state of the wildfire, which was about nine kilometres north of the community on Tuesday.

"Since yesterday the fire size has grown, the weather is really hot, and with the hot and dry weather anything's possible," Jolibois said on Tuesday. "The fire behavior is unpredictable."

It is advised that residents stay inside if possible and to be aware of the effects wildfires smoke can have on their health. Air scrubbers are set to be installed at the La Loche community hall to allow community members to get clean air.

The nearby Clearwater River Dene Nation is also asking all priority one and two individuals to leave the community. Buses arrived at the First Nation shortly after midnight on Wednesday to transport residents out of the community.

On Tuesday, the Buffalo River Dene Nation was re-evacuating approx. 150 priority one and two residents due to the wildfire and smoke in the surrounding area according to a Indigenous Services Canada news release.

A wildfire and heavy smoke has also prompted leadership from the nearby Birch Narrows Dene Nation to evacuate 160 priority one and two individuals. Higher risk evacuees from English River First Nation remain evacuated as heavy smoke continues to impact their community.

No decision has been made on repatriation efforts for priority one and two members from the Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation as of Tuesday at noon. A wildfire burning south of Deschambault lake has forced hundreds of residents to flee their homes.

As of Wednesday at 8:20 a.m CST, there were 21 active fires burning in the province, eight of them are not contained, according to the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency.

Environment Canada has special air quality statements in effect for all of Northern Saskatchewan and some parts of central Saskatchewan including Prince Albert.