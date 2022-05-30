La Loche RCMP charge woman with murder

A woman has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder after a man was found dead early Saturday morning.

Police and EMS were told an injured person was being taken to hospital in a private vehicle.

When they found the vehicle the man, identified as Ryan Piche, 49, from Clearwater River Dene Nation, was pronounced dead. His family has been notified.

La Loche RCMP investigated alongside the major crime unit and determined Piche had been involved in an altercation outside a home in Garson Lake, roughly 42 kilometres southwest of La Loche.

Police said they have charged a woman, 41, with second-degree murder. She will appear in court in La Loche on May 30.