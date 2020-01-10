La Loche RCMP seek man wanted on outstanding sex assault charges

RCMP in La Loche, Sask., are on the lookout for a man who has an outstanding warrant. Police charged Mark Kelly Laprise with sexual assault and sexual interference in mid-November.

Police have not been able to find him despite their best efforts. They think he is still in the La Loche area but "actively evading arrest," according to a news release.

Laprise is described as 5'7", 165 pounds with short dark hair, a goatee, earrings and lots of tattoos, including full sleeves on both arms.

La Loche RCMP are asking people contact them at 306-822-2010 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 if they have any information.