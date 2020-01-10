Skip to Main Content
La Loche RCMP seek man wanted on outstanding sex assault charges
35-year-old Mark Kelly Laprise is wanted for sexual assault and sexual interference

Mark Kelly Laprise is believed to be in the La Loche area. (Submitted by La Loche RCMP)

RCMP in La Loche, Sask., are on the lookout for a man who has an outstanding warrant. Police charged Mark Kelly Laprise with sexual assault and sexual interference in mid-November. 

Police have not been able to find him despite their best efforts. They think he is still in the La Loche area but "actively evading arrest," according to a news release.

Laprise is described as 5'7", 165 pounds with short dark hair, a goatee, earrings and lots of tattoos, including full sleeves on both arms. 

La Loche RCMP are asking people contact them at 306-822-2010 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 if they have any information. 

Laprise's tattoos can be seen in this photo. (Submitted by La Loche RCMP)
