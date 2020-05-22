La Loche RCMP charge three for bootlegging after more than 500 cans of beer seized

La Loche RCMP have laid three charges for bootlegging.

RCMP say on Wednesday, May 22, officers were stationed on Highway 155 south of the town limits and north of the provincial check stop to check for impaired drivers and stop illegal bootlegging.

Officers were tipped off that people from La Loche were travelling south to purchase alcohol and bring it back to the area to resell it. Officers were told a 24-pack of beer was resold for over $200.

RCMP charged three people after a number of alcoholic beverages were seized during vehicle searches. (Submitted by Saskatchewan RCMP )

Many vehicles were stopped and officers conducted searches. Officers found a large amount of liquor, coolers and beer from five vehicles.

RCMP seized 534 cans of beer, 24 bottles of beer, 248 cans of coolers, one box of Royal Red and nine various bottles of hard alcohol.

RCMP laid charges against three people under The Saskatchewan Alcohol and Gaming Regulations Act.

The La Loche liquor store was closed on May 9, 2020 to stop the spread of COVID-19. A managed alcohol program was set to be launched by the town and Saskatchewan Health Authority.