La Loche reports 0 active COVID cases

La Loche, which was the site of a COVID-19 outbreak earlier this year, is now reporting zero known active cases of the virus.

In a social media post shared Wednesday night, the northern village said the outbreak was over.

La Loche's mayor Robert St. Pierre confirmed the village had no known active cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

"It feels like a tremendous weight has been lifted," he said.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) declared an outbreak of COVID-19 in the community in April.

The SHA brought in additional staff to support the local health centre and conduct contact tracing and door-to-door testing.

Going forward, St. Pierre said it would be up to the SHA to determine what happens next with the extra staff brought to the village.

St. Pierre said the village is still actively encouraging people to wear masks in public spaces and practise physical distancing to keep COVID-19 out of the community.

"I'm hoping that lesson was learned. [The] individuals and families that had to go through the processes and had to deal with the impact of COVID will certainly change and I'm hoping the rest of the community follows suit," St. Pierre said.

"This is a new way of living."

Some communities in southern Saskatchewan are dealing with their own outbreaks now. St. Pierre encouraged them to listen to the advice of their medical professionals and answer their phones when it comes time for contact tracing.