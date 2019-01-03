'They thought for sure there'd be fatalities': La Loche man thinks he's lucky to be alive after hitting moose

A family from La Loche is thanking their lucky stars after a close call involving a moose while driving home on a northern Saskatchewan highway.

At 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, the Roth family was on their way back to their home in La Loche — more than 500 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon — after visiting family in Alberta.

That's when, Ken Roth says, their vehicle collided with a moose on Highway 965.

"The cops … thought they were coming to actually [an accident involving] fatalities, when their dispatcher called and said there was a vehicle hit a moose," Roth said. "They thought for sure there'd be fatalities."

The crash happened in the blink of an eye, Roth said, and totalled the family's brand new Ford pickup truck.

Even so, he thinks about how lucky the family was. He said if they had chosen to drive their SUV, it likely would have been a much different outcome.

"It's a good thing we did actually take that truck, because that moose head probably would have came right in and killed my wife," Roth said.

He said he thinks the moose died instantly.

The family sustained mostly minor injuries in the crash, said Roth. His son, who was a passenger in the vehicle, had to go to hospital on Thursday to get his back checked out.

Ken and Lorraine Roth are both OK after they hit a moose on Wednesday night. (Submitted by Ken Roth)

Roth said he and his wife, Lorraine, who are both in their 60s, are still sore from the crash but they're up and walking around.

This is the second time in Roth's life he's hit a moose. He said the first was about 15 years ago, although that collision wasn't as bad as Wednesday's crash.

"I swerved and missed and kind of nicked him," Roth said. "I smashed the vehicle up a bit, but it didn't hurt any of us at that time."