Man loses ear after being stabbed in face during home invasion: La Loche RCMP
Saskatchewan

Man loses ear after being stabbed in face during home invasion: La Loche RCMP

La Loche RCMP say a man is in hospital after another broke into his home and brutally attacked him with a knife early Sunday morning.

Police say the man was sleeping when he was attacked

La Loche RCMP say a man was stabbed multiple times on Sunday during a home invasion. One man was arrested and is facing several charges. (CBC)

La Loche RCMP say a man lost an ear and was airlifted to hospital after being stabbed multiple times in the face and torso during a home invasion.

The incident happened Sunday just after 6 a.m. CST, according to a news release.

The victim was sleeping at the time he was attacked with a knife, RCMP said. The suspect fled the residence and was arrested a short time later.

A 52-year-old man was charged with assault, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and other charges related to the incident. 

The suspect appeared in court on Monday.

