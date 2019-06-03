Man loses ear after being stabbed in face during home invasion: La Loche RCMP
La Loche RCMP say a man is in hospital after another broke into his home and brutally attacked him with a knife early Sunday morning.
Police say the man was sleeping when he was attacked
La Loche RCMP say a man lost an ear and was airlifted to hospital after being stabbed multiple times in the face and torso during a home invasion.
The incident happened Sunday just after 6 a.m. CST, according to a news release.
The victim was sleeping at the time he was attacked with a knife, RCMP said. The suspect fled the residence and was arrested a short time later.
A 52-year-old man was charged with assault, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and other charges related to the incident.
The suspect appeared in court on Monday.