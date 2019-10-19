La Loche man stabbed in chest after confronting thief

A La Loche man who confronted someone going through his vehicle was stabbed in the chest.

Now police are looking for the person responsible.

According to the RCMP, it happened around 1 a.m. CST on Friday.

Police said the man confronted an unknown male who was allegedly looking through his vehicle. Upon being confronted, the suspect immediately stabbed the man in his chest.

The victim was treated and released from hospital.

Police said the suspect made off with two portable televisions and a DVD player, all black in colour.

The suspect is described as approximately 5' 10" tall, with a slim build, wearing black baggy pants, a plain dark hooded sweatshirt and a dark coloured ski mask.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact La Loche RCMP at 306-822-2010 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.