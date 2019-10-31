Sask. Court of Appeal upholds adult sentence for La Loche shooter

The man responsible for a deadly shooting rampage in La Loche, Sask., will continue to serve life in prison after the Saskatchewan Court of Appeal dismissed his application in a 2-1 decision on Thursday.

He was 17 at the time of the murders in January 2016 but he was sentenced as an adult to life in prison with no chance of parole for 10 years.

The sentencing judge had found a youth sentence would not be long enough to hold the man accountable for his actions and sentenced him as an adult. The appeal hearing took place in April — where his lawyers argued for a youth sentence.

He still cannot be identified as there is a possibility he will appeal the decision to the Supreme Court of Canada.

Four people were killed by teenaged shooter on Jan 22, 2016 in La Loche: (Clockwise from top left): Marie Janvier, 21; Adam Wood, 35; Drayden Fontaine, 13; and Dayne Fontaine, 17. (Submitted to CBC/Facebook)

His lawyer Aaron Fox argued at the appeal hearing that a youth sentence would allow him to serve his time in a youth facility rather than a federal penitentiary.

The man did not have a criminal record prior to the shootings.

Fox said his client's fetal alcohol spectrum disorder and other cognitive challenges were not given enough weight in sentencing. He also claimed that the man was immature, and dismissed the idea that a high level of planning was involved.

Yet, Crown prosecutor Bev Klatt disagreed. She said the planning for the shooting was sophisticated, as the man had researched other school shootings and the consequences of such an act.

This echoed what the sentencing judge had previously determined.

The judge had written that the man's actions "were not impulsive acts done by an immature person. He was not indiscriminate in his shooting at the school. He spared a teacher and warned off three of his friends. His planning, deliberation, and resolve all have an adult-like quality.

His moral culpability was high and he was aware of that. The nature and manner of the murders were unnecessarily violent."

Members of the RCMP stand outside the La Loche Community School in La Loche, Sask. Monday, Jan. 25, 2016. (Jonathan Hayward/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

The teen was just 15 days short of his 18th birthday when he shot brothers Dayne, 17, and Drayden Fontaine, 13, at their home in La Loche.

He then drove to the town's high school and opened fire, where he fatally shot teacher Adam Wood, 35, and teaching assistant Marie Janvier, 21. Seven others were injured.

He had pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder and seven counts of attempted murder.

Both Justice Jerome Tholl and Chief Justice Robert Richards found the appeal should be dismissed.

1 judge says appeal should be allowed

Justice Georgina Jackson disagreed with her colleagues.

"An important and underlying issue in this case is when, and in what circumstances, can the Crown overcome the presumption of diminished responsibility when a young person, who suffers from significant cognitive difficulties, commits serious crimes?"

Jackson said that there was no evidence beyond planning the crime and carrying it out that pointed to the person functioning as an adult at the time of the offences.

Residents console each other at the memorial near the La Loche Community School in La Loche, Sask., on Sunday. January 24, 2016, after the shooting left four people dead. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press)

"On the Crown's evidence alone, and at the time of the offences, the young person was reading at no more than an elementary level (e.g., grade 4), and solving math problems at the grade 2 level," she wrote.

She noted once more that he had no criminal record.

Jackson said she would impose a maximum youth sentence, which is 10 years from the original imposition of the sentence.

Six of those years would be in custody and four would be in the community under supervision.