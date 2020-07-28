KrugoFest promises to be safe, physically distant music festival in Regina

While many concerts were cancelled due to COVID-19, one new festival was inspired by the pandemic.

KrugoFest is a summer festival in Regina that has people book a private hotel room and attend a music festival from their balcony. The idea started after a number of cancellations for the man behind the Krugo App, Kirk Morrison.

"We took a look at this opportunity and got creative," Morrison said. "I think this is one of the most unique concepts that we've seen in Regina in a long time."

The festival will have people buying tickets at price points of $600, $635 and $675 for a hotel room, meal by a Saskatchewan chef and concerts by Jess Moskaluke, Corb Lund or The Sheepdogs depending on the day.

"It's completely safe in that each of the balconies is physically distant," Morrison said.

People will have spaced out arrival times, security and volunteers will be on site to help people navigate the hallways and people will be safe in their individual rooms, he said. As well, performers will be safe as they are spaced out from the guests.

Proceeds from each ticket are also going to the Regina Food Bank.

"We saw the need that existed with the Food Bank in Regina now and, as neighbours, we felt we had an opportunity to help," Morrison said. "I don't think we'd be doing this event without the food bank. We wanted to do something that was going to have an impact in our community and also be a reason for people to come to the event."

Concert goers will have a private balcony in their hotel room where they can view the concert on the rooftop below. (Trent Peppler/CBC)

David Froh is the vice-president community of the Regina Food Bank. He said it's critical to have events like this fundraising for the food bank.

"Partnering with KrugoFest is really a lifeline and a lifeline to allow us to feed our community," Froh said. "It's also really positive and showcases what's best about Regina, which is we rally around each other in our time of need."

The food bank has been feeding more than usual during the pandemic and in every Regina community, he said.

"The pandemic has hurt a lot of businesses, has hurt a lot of families," he said. "We're purchasing more food than we would have before."

"We are continually blown away though by the generosity of local businesses and the community," Froh said. "Even when people are hurting they find a way to support the food bank."

Tickets for KrugoFest go on sale on July 28 at 10 a.m. More details can be found at krugoapp.com.