An end to '10-tab trip planning?' Made-in-Regina app aims to simplify group travel

You might've been there: you get a group of friends together to go on a trip somewhere for a jam-packed weekend, but the organization is making several of you want to pull your hair out.

Getting everyone on the same page can be a hassle, let alone actually buying tickets for something or deciding where to stay.

The developers of an app made in Regina are hoping to change that.

"You can come on and we're going to build travel itineraries for you based on your interests," says Kirk Morrison, the CEO of Krugo, which developed the app of the same name.

It allows multiple people to be added to a trip itinerary, splits up payments and parses out events of all types that are happening in the city and surrounding area you're travelling to, among other things.

Kirk Morrison had the idea for the app because of his experiences travelling with friends before. (CBC News)

"You can put in your favourite teams, your favourite artists, cities that you might want to visit," says Morrison, who said the idea for the app came from his own experiences travelling with friends.

Users will also have the capacity to buy tickets through the app as well.

"This is the end of '10-tab trip planning,' as we've coined it," Krugo chief technology officer Andrew Cretin said, referring to the common practice of having multiple tabs open in a web browser while trying to book multiple things.

"Obviously there's a lot of data moving around, so a big piece of it was the user experience and being able to allow the user to walk through that data in a simple way."

CTO Andrew Cretin said the project has been in the works for some time. (CBC News)

The five-person team behind the app is excited to see it roll out, Cretin said.

"It's been a work in progress for a long time here. We were grinding evenings and weekends for quite a while," he said.

"Being able to have a full team full-time was a big jump, but now getting it out there into people's hands is the next big hurdle that we're pretty excited for."

The iPhone version of the app will launch in October and Android version later this year.