Humour and healing: Kohkum video series sharing three woman's perspectives this holiday season

Live theatre may have been cancelled throughout Saskatchewan, but a group of performers are innovating and bringing a new series to YouTube.

Curtis Peeteetuce has been writing and creating kohkum characters for his Rez Christmas theatre series for years, but the performances didn't include elderly women in the cast.

Now, he is one of the creators behind Kohkum, a video series where three women take on a new theatre journey together.

"I did want to continue the tradition of human heart and healing," Peeteetuce told The Morning Edition. "This was a wonderful opportunity through the Library Services of Saskatchewan for Aboriginal People."

The series tackles what it means to be a kohkum in 2020 and more. The call for kohkums to be in the series went out and Donna Lynn Lerat was one of the respondents picked. She's in the series along with Gloria Myo and Donna Merasty.

"I thought, you know what, this would be fun because, you know, COVID and everything. I really wanted to do something different and get out of the house," Lerat said.

Lerat said she's learned about voicing, breathing and improv, and that the experience has been interesting.

"It's a lot to do with having fun and allowing yourself to do things you wouldn't normally do in order to get out of that square little box we've put ourselves in," Lerat said.

"I think we get too much into our heads and we just need to step out for a while."

Peeteetuce said there's a lot to learn in the storytelling.

"We asked questions such as, 'What is a man? … What is humor? What is healing?'" he said. "Having these conversations, there's a lot of gold nuggets in there."

For Lerat, being a kohkum is about unconditional love, giggles hugs.

"It beats Santa Claus," she said with a laugh. "That's what it is."

There's good medicine in a belly laugh - Curtis Peeteetuce

The series is also leading up to Saskatchewan Aboriginal Storytelling Month in February. Peeteetuce said the series shows that humour is at the heart of their storytelling.

"We don't often focus on the humour because the stories often reflect a traumatic experience or the Indigenous experience in Canada. But that also comes with humour and healing. So there's good medicine in a belly laugh," he said.

Humour is a big part of being a kohkum as well, Lerat said. For example, if her granddaughter is upset, she'll phone Lerat , who will always get her granddaughter smiling.

Peeteetuce said he hopes people enjoy the series and see the realness and depth of the women.

"This is a window and a door into that world for a lot of artists," he said. "For community, again, it's just a reminder the kohkums are still with us and the Rez Christmas story is still with us."