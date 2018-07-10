Police confiscate knife from man allegedly intimidating teepee camp protesters

Police were called to a report of a man with a knife who was allegedly intimidating protesters at the Justice for Our Stolen Children camp near the Saskatchewan Legislature on Saturday.

A member of the protest group, which has been camped at the site since the end of February, contacted police at about 1:30 p.m. CST.

The caller said the man had a knife and was behaving in an intimidating manner toward members of the group.

When police arrived they found a 56-year-old man with a small tent and a sign who was also in possession of a knife.

Officers confiscated the knife and told the man he was free to remain in the park but that any alleged threats would be investigated.

Police said the man voluntarily packed up his belongings and left without further incident.

Regina Police Service said it is still investigating. Nobody was injured.

Nine teepees at the Justice for Our Stolen Children camp. (Kirk Fraser/CBC Saskatchewan)

The Justice for Our Stolen Children camp was initially set up in response to the not-guilty verdicts in the Gerald Stanley and Raymond Cormier trials.

The first iteration of the camp was dismantled last month after police arrested some of the protesters in the earlier morning hours of June 15.

Regina Police and the provincial government cited bylaws that prohibited people from sleeping in the park.

At least nine teepees have since been erected at the site, and police have not stepped in again.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has backed calls for police to remove teepees.