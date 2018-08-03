Unconscious 9-year-old rescued at Prince Albert water park

Lifeguards at the Kinsmen Water Park in Prince Albert are credited with saving the life of a child who was drowning in the main pool Wednesday.

Staff found the child unconscious at about 3:30 p.m. CST and administered CPR.

When paramedics from Parkland Ambulance arrived at the park the child was alert.

The nine-year-old was taken to the Victoria Hospital for treatment with an adult family member.

The City of Prince Albert says all children under the age of eight must be accompanied by an adult who is within reach in the water. Children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult at the park.

The Kinsmen Water Park was closed Thursday for an investigation and debrief with staff. It reopened Friday.

Parkland Ambulance Paramedics confirm that the child that was rescued is in good, stable condition.

A spokesperson for the organization gave kudos to the staff at the park.

"If it wasn't for their quick response, this event would not have been such a success," Parkland said in an emailed statement.