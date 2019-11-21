Consultation underway for proposed parking lot for schools in Kinsmen Park

Some residents in Lakeview got a survey about a possible new parking lot which would be paved in Kinsmen park.

Two schools in the area — St. Pius X and Argyle — could be merging into a single building. With that comes a need for parking.

One idea is that a parking lot could take over a portion of Kinsmen Park. According to the map on the paper copy of the survey, the parking lot would be around 1.2 acres in the southeast corner of the park.

The survey is being conducted by the Regina Public and Regina Catholic school divisions, who will then bring the information back to the city for it to take into consideration. The Ministry of Education has requested the land.

The survey asks residents if they would "support the use of the identified piece of land that is currently part of Kinsmen Park to be used for a parking area." It also asks for their reasoning either way.

Regina Public Schools spokesperson Terry Lazarou said the process of this survey has been different for the school divisions because the city usually handles this type of work.

He also said there hasn't yet been a ton of additional feedback.

"There's a little bit of concern about transportation and road use ... there's only one way in and out of that area," he said.

"I don't know if it's a widespread concern or if it's just a couple people [mentioning] it."

The entire project is in early stages. The design process hasn't been completed.

"We're just trying to figure out how much space we actually have," Lazarou said.