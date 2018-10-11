Skip to Main Content
Rural Sask. mansion assessed at nearly $2.6 million sells for $550K

The unfinished, 12,000-square foot home sits on more than 100 acres of farmland.

The unfinished, 12,000-square-foot home sits on more than 100 acres of farmland. (Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers)

A rural mansion assessed at almost $2.6 million sold Thursday at auction for $550,000. 

The unfinished, 12,000-square-foot home was to be the retirement home of a Ukrainian businessman. It sits on more than 100 acres of farmland near Kinistino, Sask., which is about 145 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

It is not clear on the auction website who bought the property. 

The home features geothermal heating, a 2,700-foot four-car garage, an elevator, a solarium, a fitness centre and a swimming pool with two adjacent saunas.

The main floor plan of the home. (Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers)

The businessman set to retire there ran into issues with obtaining citizenship and the house was being built on a Prince Albert family's land. The landowner died in 2016, and the sale is part of settling his estate. 

With files from Alex Soloducha and Jason Warick

