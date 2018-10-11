Rural Sask. mansion assessed at nearly $2.6 million sells for $550K
Unfinished home sits on more than 100 acres of farmland
A rural mansion assessed at almost $2.6 million sold Thursday at auction for $550,000.
The unfinished, 12,000-square-foot home was to be the retirement home of a Ukrainian businessman. It sits on more than 100 acres of farmland near Kinistino, Sask., which is about 145 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.
It is not clear on the auction website who bought the property.
The home features geothermal heating, a 2,700-foot four-car garage, an elevator, a solarium, a fitness centre and a swimming pool with two adjacent saunas.
The businessman set to retire there ran into issues with obtaining citizenship and the house was being built on a Prince Albert family's land. The landowner died in 2016, and the sale is part of settling his estate.
With files from Alex Soloducha and Jason Warick
