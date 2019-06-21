King and Queen trapper events, held in many communities in central and northern Sask., are about keeping culture alive and are hosted in the spirit of competition.

These events feature a variety of different activities that showcase skills used on trap lines around northern Sask.

Events like axe throwing, log sawing, trap setting and animal calling are common to see during the contests and were all featured in Pinehouse on Thursday.

But they're more than that for Norman McKenzie, who won the King Trapper event hosted at the Pinehouse Elder's Gathering on Thursday.

McKenzie, a King Trapper contest veteran of 30 years, said participation benefits him and his family's overall health.

"I feel young. I feel healthy and at work. I have more energy now, " McKenzie said. "I work in a shop, that's my trade, automotive, and I work with 20-year-old guys, and I can outwork them."

He said the events keep him healthy and keep him focused on his personal health. He made the decision to quit smoking and start working out more in order to do better at the events.

Norman McKenzie, from Grandmothers Bay, imitates moose calls during the animal calling portion of Thursday’s King and Queen Trapper event. (Bryan Eneas/CBC)

In preparing for King Trapper contests, McKenzie said he runs both outside and on a treadmill, along with boxing for fitness. Boxing is beneficial to his core strength — something many of the King Trapper events rely on.

He said his children will often join him on his training missions, and they've used the experience in their own sporting pursuits.

McKenzie said that his daughter and son, who are athletes in other competitive sports, would often join him on runs or snowshoeing in the winter months.

That constant training left his daughter with large muscles in her legs according to McKenzie, and that impressed her track coaches and teammates.

'Like a marathon'

Not every event in a King Trapper Contest came easily for McKenzie. He had to improve on his running when he got started.

While the Pinehouse Elder's Gathering didn't feature a flour run — a contest where participants carry a heavy sack of flour on their shoulders or backs for a moderate distance — he admitted the event wasn't his strong point when he started.

That's when McKenzie decided he would start running on treadmills and working out more.

Contestants at the King and Queen Trapper event at the Pinehouse Lake Elder’s Gathering participated in numerous events, earning points for finishing in the top three of each event. (Bryan Eneas/CBC)

"Some of the guys we compete against, like Darwin McKenzie was a track star, Richard Charles was a track star in high school … I had to really work on running," McKenzie said.

McKenzie said he doesn't consider himself a trapper and he has never held a trapper's licence.

Instead, he picked up on the necessary skills by watching his peers, learning their methods and practising everything until he was satisfied with his development.

He said winning King Trapper events is about "out-techniquing" his opponents as opposed to being skilled at the competitions.

"Like everything else that's considered a sport, it's a mind game," McKenzie said. "It's like running a marathon: it's all in the head; it's all in the mind."

Contestants had to wind a rope as fast as they could, a skill traditionally learned through working with fishing nets. (Bryan Eneas/CBC)

McKenzie said the mind game elements come into play when a competitor knows a particular opponent is better at some things than they are.

Sometimes, participants have to take it easier in the events they are weaker in, in order to preserve energy for events they know they're better at in order to take a higher overall score than they do, according to McKenzie.

He said some contests he goes to are 22 or 23 events stretched out over three days, which often become grueling.

Participation a family affair

McKenzie started participating in King and Queen Trapper events when he was just 14 years old after seeing other family members participating and doing well in the contests.

He said his brothers were involved in football and track, as well as participating in King and Queen Trapper events growing up.

Seeing them workout and preparing for the contests made McKenzie want to join in the fun.

Larry Iron tosses an axe during one of the King Trapper events, hosted at the Pinehouse Elder’s Gathering on Thursday. (Bryan Eneas/CBC)

"When I was growing up, all I was hearing was [my brother], King Trapper, big flour packer, he was a big, strong guy, and that was our role model growing up and we wanted to be just like him," McKenzie said.

"When we were kids, we'd play King Trapper, like hauling wood, and then I continued on with practising with him, and from there I trained, my brother got into it, so I got into it."

Now McKenzie said he travels to as many of the events in western Canada as possible, and he has won multiple larger King and Queen Trapper contests.

But in Pinehouse, despite winning the contest, he said he was just there for fun.