Kindersley man with medical condition missing since Friday

Police say 34-year-old Stephen Thompson has a medical condition that requires he take medication.

Thompson was last spotted at a farm near Snipe Lake, which is just southeast of Kindersley, Sask.

There is no clothing description available and it's not known which way Thompson may have travelled.

He's described as being five feet eight inches tall, about 176 pounds, and has short, black hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call RCMP ​at 306-463-4642 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.