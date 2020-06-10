Man faces impaired driving charges after fatal rollover near Kindersley, Sask.

A woman is dead after a fatal rollover east of Kindersley.

RCMP was called Sunday night to a single vehicle rollover on a grid road just off of Highway 7 near Beadle, Sask., about 175 kilometres southwest of Saskatoon.

Eight people were in the vehicle when it rolled over multiple times, according to Kindersley RCMP.

A 25-year-old female passenger from the Kindersley area was reported dead on scene, police said.

Her family has been notified.

All other occupants of the vehicle suffered various injuries.

STARS Air Ambulance transported two people to hospital in serious condition, according to the RCMP.

Some of the remaining five occupants were transported to the local hospital, police said.

Several impaired charges laid

A man from Medicine Hat, Alta., faces several charges in connection with the investigation, including:

One count of impaired driving causing death.

One count of driving with blood alcohol equal to or exceeding 80 mg of alcohol/100 ml of blood causing death.

One count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death.

Five counts of impaired driving causing bodily harm.

Five counts of driving with blood alcohol equal to or exceeding 80 mg of alcohol/100 ml of blood causing bodily harm.

Five counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.

The 26-year-old is set to appear in court in September.