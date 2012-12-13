A man died and three people were injured in a crash on Highway 19 near Kincaid, Sask., early Tuesday afternoon.

A minivan travelling south and a truck travelling west, each with two occupants, collided at the intersection of a grid road and Highway 19, approximately 10 kilometres south of the village, according to RCMP. Kincaid is about 190 kilometres southwest of Regina.

One of the men in the truck, a 51-year-old, died at the scene.

Ponteix and Gravelbourg RCMP, Kinkaid Fire and Rescue and a STARS air ambulance all responded to the crash.

A 55-year-old man and a 33-year-old man were taken to hospitals in Saskatoon and Regina with life-threatening injuries.

A 20-year-old woman sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene before being released.

An RCMP Traffic Reconstructionist and the Saskatchewan Coroner's service examined the scene. RCMP say the investigation is ongoing.