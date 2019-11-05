Sask. non-profit for adults with disabilities loses more than $400K to cyber attack

The Saskatchewan RCMP says more than $400,000 has been stolen from Pipestone Kin-Ability Centre in Moosomin, Sask., via a cyber attack.

Pipestone Kin-Ability Centre supports adults with cognitive disabilities. It runs an activity centre, two group homes and a supported living program.

In a news release on its website, the organization said its payroll system was targeted and more than $400,000 was stolen.

The attackers gained unauthorized access to get the money, which was to be used for general operations and wages for employees.The theft was discovered on Oct. 1, 2019.

The non-profit said it notified RCMP right away and took steps to make sure no other withdrawals could be made.

It has notified employees, whose wages have not been interrupted, and is reviewing security features for the payroll system to prevent similar attacks in the future.

The RCMP says an investigation is ongoing. A spokesperson for the Saskatchewan RCMP said some of the money has been returned, but did not say how much.

"We are hopeful that the RCMP's investigation will lead to arrests and the recovery of these funds," the Kin-Ability Centre release stated. "As a non-profit organization providing support services to adults with cognitive disabilities, these funds enable us to provide employees with support services, programs and opportunities to live their best lives."

Kin-Ability Centre would not make any further comment on the attack.

Moosomin is 214 km southeast of Regina.