Kiel Stewart appeals convictions for drunk driving causing death, other charges

A man found guilty of killing two and seriously injuring another in a 2016 crash near Young, Sask., is appealing the verdict.

Kiel Stewart was given a six-year sentence last year in Saskatoon after being found guilty of impaired driving, dangerous driving, impaired driving causing death and other charges.

Stewart was allegedly behind the wheel of a sedan that crashed at a high speed, killing Adam Powell and Brett Busse and injuring David McCarthy.

The Court of Appeal heard arguments from the Crown and the lawyer representing Kiel Stewart on Tuesday.

Stewart's defence argued no evidence was presented during the trial about whether Stewart was driving the vehicle when it crashed.

Stewart had argued during the first trial that he had changed places in the car with McCarthy before the vehicle crashed.

On Tuesday morning, Stewart's lawyer said witnesses were unable to identify who was driving the car and first responders found Stewart in the back of the vehicle.

When questioned at the time, Stewart told paramedics he was in the back seat of the car when it crashed. McCarthy told police he didn't know who was driving the vehicle.

As a result, Stewart's defence argued on Tuesday the trial judge's verdict was reached without answering the test of reasonable doubt.

The Crown argued the trail judge did not err in her decision and asked for the appeal to be dismissed.

The Crown said the trial judge understood Stewart's interpretation of the case, however his testimony was rejected and she disagreed with his interpretation.

The Crown argued that, based on the evidence she had accepted, the trial judge found it unlikely there was time for Stewart and McCarthy to trade places in the car before it crashed.

That decision was based on the time 9-1-1 calls were made and a time stamp on video evidence that showed Stewart entering the vehicle when it left the Watrous Bar.

The three Court of Appeal judges reserved their decision for a later date.