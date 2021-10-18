Saskatchewan expands list of services eligible for funding for kids with autism spectrum disorder
This is on top of services the province already covers, like training for parents and caregivers and therapeutic equipment.
Province allocated $8,000 annually per child up to age 5, $6,000 annually per child age 6-11
The Saskatchewan government says families with children who have Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) will now have access to more funded programs.
The province previously allocated $10.3 million for 2021-22 to provide $8,000 annually per child with ASD up to the age of five, and $6,000 annually per child with ASD from age six to 11.
Tutoring, therapeutic summer programs and other services like swimming, therapeutic day camps, and equine therapy will now be eligible for this funding.
These newly-eligible services are on top of previously approved ones like respite care, and training for parents and caregivers.
The government estimates around a thousand families will sign on for the new funding.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?