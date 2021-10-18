Saskatchewan expands list of services eligible for funding for kids with autism spectrum disorder

The Saskatchewan government says families with children who have Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) will now have access to more funded programs.

The province previously allocated $10.3 million for 2021-22 to provide $8,000 annually per child with ASD up to the age of five, and $6,000 annually per child with ASD from age six to 11.

Tutoring, therapeutic summer programs and other services like swimming, therapeutic day camps, and equine therapy will now be eligible for this funding.

These newly-eligible services are on top of previously approved ones like respite care, and training for parents and caregivers.

The government estimates around a thousand families will sign on for the new funding.