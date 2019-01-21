Skip to Main Content
Hockey tournament cancelled in Montmarte, Sask. after suspected CO in arena

A kids' hockey tournament in Saskatchewan was cancelled after some players developed headaches and officials suspected they may have been suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Saskatchewan Health Authority confirmed some people were taken to hospital

Some hockey players developed headaches in the Montmarte, Sask. arena and officials suspected they may have been suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning. (CBC News)

Scott Dusyk, the president of the arena board in Montmartre, said the Atom tournament was underway on Saturday when some of the kids complained of headaches.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority confirms that some people from the incident were seen in local hospitals, but a spokesman wasn't able to disclose how many patients there were or the severity of their symptoms.

SaskEnergy said its technicians responded and noted the gas was present at the ice surface, as well as in the arena's lobby.

Spokeswoman Casey MacLeod said all of the building's equipment that runs on natural gas was operating normally, and the technician suspected fumes from the Zamboni were the source for the carbon monoxide.

MacLeod said there were a couple of vents in the building that hadn't been opened due to the extreme cold in the province on Saturday.

