Kid-sized backyard train a retirement hobby for Regina man

When Larry Mything retired, he wanted to give himself a challenge and he wanted a hobby that would include his grandchildren.

A kid-sized backyard train turned out to be just the ticket.

He turned his backyard in Regina's Harbour Landing into a train-themed playground for his grandkids, including 180 feet of track, a grain elevator and a replica Saskatchewan grain car. The grain elevator includes storage and a fort at the top for the kids to play in.

He started with the train, building it to "kid scale," large enough to fit his grandkids until they are about 10 to 12 years old. Everything else was built around the cab.

Regina's Larry Mything has created every child's dream. In his backyard, Larry has built a working scale model train, grain loader and crane that is fun for his grandson's and for Larry himself. 1:39

Designed to look like a steam engine, the train has a 24-volt motor powered by two 12-volt batteries. It has a bell, a horn, chugga-chugga sound effects, and a smoke machine to create a realistic smokestack.

"I thought a real steam engine probably might be a little dangerous for kids and maybe you need a licence for them," Mything said.

Larry Mything with his grandchildren Evan and Parker. Mything's hat says 'train maintenance crew.' (Dan Plaster/CBC)

During the winter, they hook up an improvised snow plow so the kids can push the snow around.

He built the train over the winter of 2016-17 and added elements as the years went on.

Throughout the process, Mything has recorded his progress and uploaded it to his YouTube channel called the Good Hearts Project.

The track was the trickiest part, Mything said. He tried a wooden track first but it didn't work. Luckily, a machine shop in town helped him curve the metal, he said.

The track has switches so the engine can sidle up to the grain elevator and crane, and so that it can back under the deck when it's not in use to protect it from the weather.

"We built the crane just to give them something else to do so they could load and unload things," Mything said.

He said the crane uses a linear actuator — like a hydraulic cylinder, but electric.

Not only is the grain elevator a storage shed and fort, it also lets the boys fill the grain car with colourful balls. (Dan Plaster/CBC)

"We have a few things that I think we're going to work on," Mything said. "But I've got to stop and think how long are they going to be interested in it?

His grandkids are currently seven and four years old, so they'll still be enjoying it for a few more years at least.

And what does his wife think about how he's been spending his retirement years?

"She's all for the idea, although I keep getting reminded that the jobs around the house are not getting done," he said.