Key-altering technique helps drive car thefts up in Regina

The Regina Police Service is warning drivers about a spike in car thefts.

Auto thefts are up by about 45 per cent so far this year compared to the same period in 2017, according to RPS.

Police said many criminals are using altered keys to unlock and start vehicles.

"It's becoming a more widespread technique," said Les Parker with the Regina Police Service. "While we're also trying to prevent the technique from being well known, words travels, so we just want vehicle owners as well to understand that this method is occurring."

The technique is often used on Hondas as well as Acuras, Nissans, and earlier model Fords.

The number one defence is using a device to lock your steering wheel, like a club.

"I do think a lot of people have stopped using them which is unfortunate in this case because it is a very effective way to prevent someone from stealing a vehicle," said Parker. "If they can't really use your steering wheel, they're not going to drive off with your vehicle, they're going to move on to a different vehicle."

Police are urging drivers to lock their vehicles, park them in well-lit areas and remove valuables, keys and garage door openers. Vehicles should not be left running and unattended.

If you see suspicious activity, you are asked to call RPS at 306-777-6500.