Court to hear appeal for Goforth couple convicted of killing child

Tammy Goforth and Kevin Goforth, the Regina couple who let a four-year-old girl starve until she had a heart attack and eventually died in hospital, will have their appeals heard in court.

Tammy was sentenced for second-degree murder to life in prison with no chance of parole for 17 years back in 2016. Her husband, Kevin, was sentenced for manslaughter to 15 years in prison during the same trial.

They were convicted after a four-year-old girl, who can only be identified as JG, died in their care. Both child killers want their convictions and sentences quashed.

Tammy argues that her conviction was unreasonable because identical evidence was submitted to convict Kevin of the lesser charge. She wants either a new trial or a manslaughter conviction instead.

The Attorney General of Saskatchewan said the arguments are without merit in court documents filed, asking that both appeals be dismissed.

Goforth also argues that the parole eligibility of 17 years is excessive and that the judge overlooked her level of culpability when the sentence was handed down.

"Her submissions in support of that argument are troubling. She continues to whitewash her conduct, describing it as being closer to negligence than murder," the documents filed by the Crown read, in reference to the parole eligibility.

Kevin argues he was deprived of two possible defences during the trial due to an error by the judge when giving instructions to the jury. It was that error which prejudiced the jury, he argues.

In addition to having his sentence and conviction thrown out, he wants a new trial.

He claims the judge failed to explain what constitutes a "lawful excuse." Kevin said that because of the amount of time he spent working, he did not know the two girls were in need of help.

It's also alleged the judge made an error by referring to Kevin as a foster parent, guardian or head of household.

The Attorney General disagrees with both of those arguments and argues the judge made no errors as the entirety of the defence was explained.

Kevin also admitted to the jury to being either a foster parent, guardian or head of household during earlier legal proceedings.