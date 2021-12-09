Kevin Goforth's manslaughter conviction restored in child death case

The Supreme Court of Canada has restored a manslaughter conviction for Saskatchewan's Kevin Goforth.

Goforth was found guilty of manslaughter after the death of the four-year-old girl he and his wife had been fostering.

The child died from prolonged starvation and neglect in 2012 within nine months of being placed in the Regina couple's care. She had been taken to hospital and died from a brain injury that developed after a cardiac arrest brought on by malnutrition and dehydration.

​A doctor specializing in child abuse testified at the Goforth trial, saying the four-year-old was "skin over skeleton," ​and was covered with cuts and bruises all over her body.

A younger child, who was two at the time, had been similarly starved and neglected in Goforth's care, but survived.

Goforth had been charged with second-degree murder, but the trial jury found him guilty of manslaughter, the lesser offence, for his role in the four-year-old's death. The three-week trial happened in 2016.

He appealed the manslaughter conviction to Saskatchewan's court of appeal. Earlier this year, the top court allowed the appeal and ordered a new trial for Goforth.

The appeal was granted in a 2-1 decision due to an error in the trial judge's explanation to the jury prior to the verdict. The matter was escalated to the Supreme Court of Canada, which restored the manslaughter conviction.

Goforth's case will now be sent back to the provincial Court of Appeal so he can try to have his 15-year prison sentence reduced.

His wife, Tammy, had also attempted to appeal her conviction and sentence, but her appeal was dismissed unanimously by Saskatchewan's top court.