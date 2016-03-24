Sask. top court upholds 15-year conviction for Kevin Goforth in child death case

A Regina man's appeal to the province's top court for a shorter sentence has been dismissed, with the Court of Appeal upholding a 15-year sentence for his role in the neglect of two children leading to the death of one.

Kevin Goforth was found guilty of manslaughter in the death of a four-year-old foster child, and unlawfully causing bodily harm to a second, younger foster child.

The girl experienced starvation and neglect in 2012, nine months after she was placed in the care of Goforth and his wife. She was hospitalized and later died from a brain injury that was a result of cardiac arrest which was caused by dehydration and malnutrition.

Despite also being neglected and starved in Goforth's care, the second child survived.

His wife, Tammy Goforth, was the primary caregiver of the two foster children.

He was sentenced to 15 years in prison in 2016 and appealed his conviction, which was eventually upheld by the Supreme Court of Canada.

In this most recent development, Goforth argued to Saskatchewan's Court of Appeal that his sentence be reduced on grounds that the trial judge "failed to consider the degree to which he was criminally responsible for the older child's death" because of his lesser position in the household as a mitigating factor.

Goforth also argued that his sentence was disproportionate to the sentences others faced while in similar circumstances.

The appeal court dismissed his arguments saying they did not find his sentence demonstrably unfit for his circumstances and his personal circumstances in the household don't lessen his moral culpability for the offences.