Humboldt Broncos president Kevin Garinger won't seek re-election

Kevin Garinger, who was the public face of the Humboldt Broncos after a team bus crash that killed 16 people, will not seek re-election to the role of president at a board meeting tonight.

The Broncos' board of directors will also be electing a new treasurer to replace Darrin Duell, who chose not to seek re-election to that position but will remain on the board.

Tammy Robert, who is a communications consultant working with the Humboldt Broncos, confirmed the news Tuesday night.

"Both Kevin Garinger and Darrin Duell did not put forward their names for re-election as president and treasurer respectively," said Robert.

"Therefore there will be new individuals filling those positions."

CBC News has contacted Garinger for comment.

Duell, who will remain the chairperson of the Humboldt Broncos Community Foundation and Memorial Fund, released a statement Tuesday night.

"It has been my pleasure to serve as an officer of the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey club," said Duell.

"I plan to continue as director at large until the completion of my term next year."

The vice-president position, previously held by Randy MacLean, will also be filled tonight. The seat has been vacant since MacLean did not put his name forward for re-election at an AGM earlier this month.

CBC contacted Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League president Bill Chow but he declined to comment.

In April, a collision between the charter bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos to a Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League playoff game in Nipawin, Sask., and a transport truck left 16 dead and 13 injured.

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, 29, has been charged with 16 counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and 13 counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily injury.