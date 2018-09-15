9 people released, 1 still in hospital after semi and bus collision in Kerrobert, Sask.

All but one of the people injured in a serious collision between a tractor-trailer and a bus in Kerrobert, Sask., on Friday have been released from hospital, according to the company that employs the oilfield workers who were on the bus.

Ten people aboard the bus were originally sent to nearby hospitals for treatment after the collision at a four-way intersection.

Two were taken by STARS air ambulance and one was transported by ambulance to Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon, 170 kilometres northeast of the town of Kerrobert.

Paul Stuckless, corporate safety manager for OJ Pipelines, said that one worker was seriously injured and remains under care, but the rest had since been released.

None of the injuries were considered life-threatening, according to RCMP.

"Obviously we worry about our workers at all times, which is why we have emergency response plans in place," Stuckless said.

Bus on its side in north ditch

OJ Pipeline's bus driver was transporting 15 pipeline contractors working on Enbridge's Line 3 project, who were heading back toward Kindersley, 50 kilometres south of Kerrobert, at the end of the day, according to Stuckless.

The converted school bus taking the workers was heading southeast on Highway 31 at about 4:26 p.m. CT when the collision occurred, with an eastbound semi hauling two trailers of canola on Highway 51/21.

Our bus was on its side, a bit of an eye-opener for anybody coming out there. - Paul Stuckless , OJ Pipelines

The school bus turned over as it landed in the north ditch, while the semi came to stop near the centre of Highway 31, in the intersection facing north, according to RCMP.

The man driving the semi was not injured, RCMP said.

The company was called about the collision shortly after it took place.OJ Pipelines deployed its own medical response team, including paramedics, to help local emergency crews, Stuckless said.

"It didn't look great," he said of the scene, recalling the number of emergency vehicles at the site. "Our bus was on its side, a bit of an eye-opener for anybody coming out there.

"It didn't look good to me."

However, he noted the emergency response and response of volunteer fire crews was "incredible."

Stuckless has since spoken to the woman who was driving the bus, and said she has been treated and was released from hospital on Friday itself, and is doing well physically.

He said the company has also spoken to all of its crews to ensure everyone is capable of going back to work, and is giving people the option to stay home if needed. Crisis management teams were also available to employees Saturday morning, he said.

RCMP investigating cause

An RCMP collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the roads were closed until about 5 a.m. CST on Saturday, while an investigation took place.

RCMP said at this point, alcohol is not believed to be factor in the collision, but the cause and the sequence of events that lead up to it are still under investigation.

STARS spokesperson Deborah Tetley said an air ambulance arrived at the scene at 5:42 p.m., at which point EMS had already arrived on scene and triaged patients.

Two people had been taken to Kerrobert hospital already but were in need of a higher level of trauma care, and were brought back to the scene to be taken by air to Royal University Hospital, she said.

"They were stable when we transported them," said Tetley, adding both were men — one in his 30s and one in his mid-40s.

STARS ended up receiving another call for service at 7:25 p.m. CST, with another man in his 40s who suffered a possible head injury in the crash.

He'd originally been taken to hospital in Kerrobert, but Tetley said STARS ended up calling its night crew in early, and a second helicopter was dispatched to take the man to Royal University Hospital.

His condition was also stable at the time of transport, she said.

Months after Humboldt tragedy

The incident marked the second major collision in Saskatchewan involving a bus and a semi within the past six months.

A semi hauling peat moss and a team bus transporting the Humboldt Broncos hockey team collided on April 6 at a rural intersection.

Sixteen people aboard the bus were killed in the collision, while others were left with serious injuries.

The driver of the semi-trailer in that crash was charged with 16 counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and 13 counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily injury.