Kerrobert, Sask., store robbed after truck backed through doors
Thieves stole cigarettes and Gatorade, according to owner
A Kerrobert, Sask., business owner says his store was robbed of cigarettes and Gatorade after a truck backed through their front doors early Friday morning.
Darryl Morris is the owner of Kerrobert Reddi Mart. He said his store was up and running later that same day thanks to his staff and some donations from the community.
"[We got] lots of donations of boards and plastic and anything I needed to get it secured again," he said.
"The community was awesome."
Morris said that it was good to be open so quickly again after the break-in because not many places are open on Good Friday. The store carries liquor, groceries and cigarettes, another reason why Morris was glad to have the place secured so quickly.
Morris said videos of the incident have been turned over to police.
Kerrobert is 170 kilometres west of Saskatoon.
