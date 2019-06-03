Firearms, suspected meth, cocaine found during search of Kerrobert, Sask. home

A 36-year-old man from Kerrobert is facing several drug and firearm charges after RCMP officers executed a search warrant at a local home.

The Kindersley/Kerrobert RCMP and the F division crime reduction team searched the home on Alberta Avenue at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

Officers arrested a man and during their search they discovered two firearms, ammunition, drug paraphernalia, and suspected drugs that included methamphetamine, a cannabis derivative called 'shatter,' and cocaine.

The man has been charged with several offences, including drug possession for the purpose of trafficking, and possessing firearms while prohibited.

He is scheduled to appear in Saskatoon Provincial Court on Monday.

Kerrobert is about 180 kilometres west of Saskatoon.