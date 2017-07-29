Kenosee Superslides ordered to close by health authority

The father and son co-owners of the Kenosee Superslides say they were issued a notice of closure from the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) to shut down the establishment.

Harvey and Jan Armstrong said the notice stated a set of slides in the waterpark were deemed unsafe.

"One set of slides in particular they've expressed concerns with," Harvey said. "It's been a concern and we've tried to address it as best as we can."

Harvey said they have had "back and forth" conversations with the SHA trying to get the park "publicly safe".

Jan said the notice came after a health official visited the park and was "unhappy with what he saw". Harvey believes the closure is due to a communication issue between them and the health authority.

CBC reached out to the SHA for comment but were unable to get a response over the weekend.

License cancelled

In a statement issued to CKRM, the SHA said the waterpark's operational license had been cancelled. It said the cancellation notice outlined the "public health and safety reasons" for the decision. CBC requested a copy of the notice but the Armstrongs declined to provide it based on advice from their lawyer.

Harvey said there are two inspections done every season for the waterpark, one at the beginning of the season and one at the end.

"During the season we always have routine checks by the health authority which is standard for any operating business such as ours," Harvey said.

Harvey said he doesn't know when the park will be able to reopen.

"Now that we've been served with the notice of closure we have to reapply for a license, how that works is we reapply, the health board comes out, does an inspection and we open our doors." Harvey said.

"Basically they will decide when we get to open again." Jan added.

"We feel that we take the public's concerns about public safety very, very seriously," Harvey said. "We've done everything in our power to try and keep this park safe."