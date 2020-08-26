Kenosee Superslides reopening to the public Wednesday

The Kenosee Superslides reopened to the public on Wednesday, about a week after being ordered closed by the Saskatchewan Health Authority due to safety concerns.

Harvey and Jan Armstrong, the father-son duo that co-owns the business, previously told CBC that the health authority was concerned about one particular set of slides.

"Ultimately, the long and the short of it is we got our inspection today," Jan Armstrong said in a video posted to the business's Facebook page on Tuesday.

There are some exceptions, Armstrong noted. The tube slides will not be available to the public and more information will be made available when it's known, he said.

All tickets will be honoured at the Superslides. The business, which is located about 180 kilometres southeast of Regina, expects to operate until Sept. 7.