Kelliher man accused of uttering threats, impersonating peace officer over Facebook

A man from Kelliher has been charged with uttering threats and impersonating a peace officer after Melville RCMP investigated comments he allegedly made over social media.

RCMP said they were informed Thursday of racist and threatening comments made on Facebook.

Investigation found they constituted uttering threats of bodily harm and impersonation of a peace officer, according to a news release.

The man will appear in Melville Provincial Court on Sept. 16.

Police said the matter is still under investigation.