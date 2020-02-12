Man pleads guilty to manslaughter in death of Keesha Cree Alexandra Bitternose

A 21-year-old man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 2020 death of Keesha Cree Alexandra Bitternose.

Kurt Thomas entered his plea in Regina Court of Queen's bench on Thursday.

The judge accepted a joint submission for a sentence of 18 years with credit for time served, leaving 15 years remaining.

Police found Bitternose dead in a home in 1500 block of Cameron Street at about 11 p.m. CST, on Jan. 5, 2020.

She was 29 years old at the time.

Her family told CBC shortly after her death that Bitternose was raised on the George Gordon First Nation before moving to Regina after high school.

She was the mother of four children.

Bitternose's death was the first homicide in Regina in 2020.

Thomas was one of three people, including Kelly Renee Stonechild and Dillon Ricky Whitehawk, who were initially charged in connection with the death.

Details on the facts of the case are protected under a publication ban as the co-accused are still slated to stand trial.