Discovery of 54 potential graves at Keeseekoose a sad reminder of truth of residential schools: leaders

First Nations leaders and politicians called Tuesday a "sombre" day, following the announcement that what are believed to be 54 unmarked graves were found at two former residential school sites around Keeseekoose First Nation in Saskatchewan.

But the discovery is essential to revealing the truth about the schools, they said.

On Tuesday, the eastern Saskatchewan community shared the news that ground-penetrating radar surveys had found 54 "hits" — 42 on the former Fort Pelly school site and 12 at the site of the former St. Philips residential school.

The search efforts at the locations in Keeseekoose were guided by the oral history shared by survivors and knowledge keepers, officials said Tuesday.

"It's important that we have this opportunity to share the knowledge that exists," said Saskatchewan Lt.-Gov. Russ Mirasty, who spoke Tuesday at a press conference hosted at Keeseekoose First Nation, about 235 kilometres northeast of Regina.

"It's important to acknowledge the courage of those that are willing to stand up here, and have in the past, to share their stories, to inform us so that we know the truth," said Mirasty, a member of the Lac La Ronge Indian Band and Saskatchewan's first Indigenous lieutenant-governor.

Assembly of First Nations National Chief RoseAnne Archibald, who joined Tuesday's event virtually, said she doesn't want to use the word "school" anymore when talking about residential schools — institutions tens of thousands of Indigenous children were forced to attend, and where thousands died.

"I did attend schools in municipalities across Ontario, and not one of those schools had unmarked graves with children in them," said Archibald.

"These residential institutions of assimilation and genocide tore apart our families. They tore at the very social fabric of our communities and our nations."

Discoveries like the ones made at Keeseekoose First Nation are just the beginning, Archibald said, considering that 139 residential schools across Canada have been recognized by the Indian Residential School Settlement Agreement. That number doesn't include institutions that operated without federal support.

"Those children that have been discovered recently and all those loved ones who left before are looking down and saying, finally, finally they believe us," said Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations Chief Bobby Cameron, who also joined Tuesday's event virtually.

"If they can spend X amount of dollars building these residential school sites, they can spend the same amount building healing and wellness centres right at those sites. They can bring those to justice who have harmed our children."

Saskatchewan Treaty Commissioner Mary Culbertson, who is a member of the Keeseekoose First Nation, said Tuesday was a "very sombre day."

"You don't know whether to clap sometimes or sit there shaking, because you hope to have the strength to be able to talk about these things," Culbertson said at Tuesday's event.

"The one thing I always try to make sure people understand is that the residential schools were born from broken treaty promises…. They took lives. And they didn't care."

'Canada's ongoing shame': Miller

Among the non-Indigenous politicians and church representatives who also attended Tuesday's conference was federal Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Marc Miller, who referred to "Canada's ongoing shame in the face of these findings," which he called "devastating."

"The painful legacy of Fort Pelly and St. Philips residential schools, institutions, is a deeply personal tragedy for you, for Keeseekoose, surrounding communities," he said.

"Today is a painful reminder of the abuse and the lasting pain inflicted on so many children, their families and their communities."

The stories of the children who never returned home from residential schools must be remembered and honoured, Miller said.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, who responded on Twitter to the news from Keeseekoose First Nation, made reference to the discovery of 751 unmarked graves last year at Cowessess First Nation.

We will continue to offer our unwavering support as we work together to help bring closure to survivors, families and communities in our province. —@PremierScottMoe

"As I said back in June, we knew other Saskatchewan First Nations would find unmarked graves and experience the same shock and despair as other First Nations across the country," he tweeted.

"Know that today, and every day, Saskatchewan mourns with you."

Star Blanket Cree Nation still searching site

Several other First Nations in Saskatchewan have started or wrapped up ground-penetrating radar searches around former residential school sites, including Star Blanket Cree Nation, which started searching the site of a former residential school last fall.

"We are continuing to do so over these winter months," said Chief Michael Starr. "We continue to meet and we continue to analyze some of the data that we've received."

First Nations are connected through the harm residential schools have done to people, he said, and the children who didn't come home from the institutions have to be found.

"Whenever you hear something like that, it is always very emotional," he said.

"From our nation's perspective, we send those prayers to them so that they can manage through it and work through that process that they're going through."