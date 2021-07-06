Keeseekoose First Nation in Sask. to announce findings from ground-penetrating radar survey

WARNING: This story contains distressing details.

Keeseekoose First Nation's chief and the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) are set to announce findings from ground-penetrating radar surveys at former residential school sites in or near Keeseekoose, located about 235 kilometres northeast of Regina, on Tuesday.

The FSIN, which represents Saskatchewan's First Nations, said in a news release the announcement would be hosted virtually at 11:00 a.m. CST.

Federal Crown and Indigenous Relations Minister Marc Miller is also set to attend.

Two residential schools operated in or near Keeseekoose First Nation, near Kamsack Sask., from 1895 to 1969.

Fort Pelly school was founded in 1895 by Rev. Father Jules Decorby of the Missionary Oblates of Mary Immaculate, and operated until 1913. That school received federal funding in the early 1900s until it closed, the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation Commission's website said.

The first St. Philips residential school was opened in 1928 and used until 1962, when another building was opened and used until 1969. The St. Philips residential school was also operated by the Missionary Oblates of Mary Immaculate.

The National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation's memorial shows two students died at the Fort Pelly school and two students died at the St. Philips school.

The FSIN said support staff will be available on-site and virtually due to the sensitive nature of Tuesday's news conference.

A guided tour of a ground-penetrating radar survey site is scheduled for after Tuesday's news conference.

Support is available for anyone affected by their experience at residential schools and those who are triggered by these reports.

A national Indian Residential School Crisis Line has been set up to provide support for residential school survivors and others affected. People can access emotional and crisis referral services by calling the 24-hour national crisis line: 1-866-925-4419.