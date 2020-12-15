Regina police extend $50K rewards in Tamra Keepness, Htoo family cold cases again

It's been more than 16 years since Tamra Keepness, then five years old, disappeared from her home in Regina.

On Tuesday, the Regina Board of Police Commissioners voted to continue to offer a $50,000 reward for information in the case.

Keepness was last seen in her home in the 1800 block of Ottawa Street on the evening of July 5, 2004.

The police commissioners board authorized a $25,000 reward that month for information leading to her discovery. In 2014, the board increased the reward to $50,000.

The board also voted to continue offering a $50,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest and conviction in the triple homicide of a refugee family in Regina in 2010.

The bodies of Gray Nay Htoo, 31, his wife, Maw Maw, 28, and their three-year-old son, Seven June Htoo, were found in their residence at 323 Oakview Dr. on Aug. 6, 2010.

The Htoo family — Gray Nay, left, Seven June, centre, and Maw Maw, right — were killed in August 2010 in their Regina home. No arrests have ever been made. (Regina Police Service)

The victims were members of the Karen ethnic group, who had lived in Regina for about two years after coming to Canada from a from a refugee camp in Thailand.

Police have conducted more than 200 interviews, many of which involved Karen-speaking people.

"The investigative team has worked in conjunction with various sections of the RCMP, the FBI and other police services utilizing multiple police investigative techniques to gather substantial evidence," said a report to the board.

Regina cold case investigators are still working on the case.

"Persons of interest have been identified and several investigative avenues have been used," the report said.

"The investigators believe there are people within the community who have information which could be crucial to this investigation and bring it to a successful conclusion."