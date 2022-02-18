Survivor has advice for officials probing possible graves at former residential school: 'Keep digging'

Warning: this story contains disturbing content

Elaine Durocher, a Métis survivor of the St. Philip's Residential School, in Keeseekoose, Sask. was enrolled in the institution in the mid-1960s as a day student.

A child of the Sixties Scoop, she was born in Buffalo Narrows, Sask., more than 600 kilometres away from Keeseekoose. Durocher spent time with an adopted family before her mother was able to take her back into her care. She lived with her stepfather in Keeseekoose when she entered the residential school.

Though Durocher didn't live at the institution 24 hours a day as some of her "residential" peers, she knows firsthand the worst horrors experienced by those who were taken into the residential school system because of the time she spent there.

She previously shared her experiences of sexual assault and abuse she experienced at the hands of teachers and peers through the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

The commission found sexual abuse was widespread at the institution in Keeseekoose through the 1960s.

Durocher says the 54 potential grave sites found through the survey conducted at Keeseekoose shows her the number of missing children due to the residential school system is much higher than previously assumed.

"If you say 54 at St. Philip's, why don't you say 5,400; they had three reserves to pick and choose from, who they wanted. They had Key reserve, Cote reserve and Keeseekoose reserve," Durocher said.

54 potential gravesites found near Sask. residential schools Duration 2:00 WARNING: This story contains distressing details. Ground-penetrating radar has located 54 potential burial sites near the grounds of two former residential schools in eastern Saskatchewan. 2:00

The institution opened its doors in 1928 and closed in 1969. Historical documents show that through its peak in the 1960s, the years when Durocher attended, there were 132 residential students — those living at the school — enrolled at St. Philip's.

Though somewhat speaking in hyperbole given the institution's historical enrolment numbers, if Tuesday's announced survey results are proven to be grave sites, Durocher's point about under-reported deaths at the school stands.

The national memorial for those who died at residential schools showed two children, Camilla Bertha Whitehawk and Alfred Whitehawk, died at St. Philip's Residential School in 1962 and 1965 respectively.

Records showed the school was opened in 1928 and a new building was opened in the late 1950s.

A previous rendition of the school, the Fort Pelly School, was established in 1895 and started receiving federal funding in the early 1900s.

Two children are listed on the national memorial as dying at that institution, Bella Andy and Henriette Andy, both listed as dead on March 1, 1912.

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission's report exploring unmarked burials and missing children found at least 3,200 children were confirmed to have died at residential schools in Canada while they operated.

Each marker indicates a 'hit' recorded by ground-penetrating radar during a survey conducted on Keeseekoose First Nation lands. (Cory Herperger/Radio-Canada)

The reports states numerous challenges were faced when coming to that total number though — many documents were missing or not provided, changing government reporting requirements over the years among them — and much work needs to be done to determine the true number of dead students.

Durocher speculates the number of graves in Keeseekoose related to the St. Philip's Residential School could be higher than the 54 potentially identified on Tuesday.

"They gotta keep digging," she said.

Support is available for anyone affected by their experience at residential schools and those who are triggered by these reports.

A national Indian Residential School Crisis Line has been set up to provide support for residential school survivors and others affected. People can access emotional and crisis referral services by calling the 24-hour national crisis line: 1-866-925-4419.