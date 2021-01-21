22-year-old woman missing from Onion Lake, Sask.

Onion Lake, Sask., RCMP are searching for a 22-year-old woman from the Onion Lake Cree Nation.

RCMP say they are looking for Kayla Brannan Carter to confirm her well-being and that she is safe.

Carter is five feet four inches and around 200 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair, and has the word "Novaleigh" tattooed on her arm and the right side of her chest.

She was last seen wearing a black sweater and black sweatpants.