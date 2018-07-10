Man dies in ATV collision with horse at Sask. First Nation

A man has died after the ATV he was driving hit a horse at the Kawacatoose First Nation in Saskatchewan.

RCMP was called to the scene, about 10 kilometres northwest of Punnichy, Sask., around 10:30 p.m. CST Monday, according to a news release.

Police said the 37-year-old man died at the scene.

The horse was injured and had to be euthanized by RCMP officers, the release said.

Police said the investigation into the collision is continuing.

The Kawacatoose First Nation is about 160 kilometres southeast of Saskatoon.