Board chair's resignation one way Regina public can rebuild trust, says man who launched petition

An online petition calling for the removal of Regina Public School Board chair Katherine Gagne will be formally presented Tuesday night at the board's meeting.

The petition came in the wake of outrage over a defeated motion that would have ensured schools were allowed to choose how to celebrate LGBTQ Pride events.

Eric Bell, spokesperson for Queen City for All, started the petition. It had more than 5,000 signatures as of Tuesday afternoon. Before the meeting, Bell said Gagne's resignation and the passing of a similar motion are "first steps" that need to happen to rebuild the trust between the Public board and the city's LGBT community and its allies.

"It's important that they realize that the community is upset about this and they want something done," he said.

"Lots of people have been reaching out to me, and these are students and teachers, who are reaching out to me to say they are upset. They're angry. They're embarrassed that the Regina Public School Board would take this stance."

Gagne voted against the Pride motion. She took to Facebook the day after the meeting to defend the board.

While doing so, she seemingly expressed concerns about drag queens reading stories to children during a Regina Pride Festival event, the Drag Queen Story Hour.

"We can't have one school thinking a drag queen story time to kindergarten students is acceptable or a teacher telling a Grade 3 student that they don't need to choose their gender yet is acceptable," Katherine Gagne wrote on Facebook.

"We need to have consistency to approach and clearly define the parents' role and the educators'."

Bell said that while he understands the petition does not have any legal power to remove the chair, it's important that a message be sent to trustees.

"They've done a lot of damage to the reputation of the school board. Damage that I think will take a long time to repair," he said. "Katherine Gagne apologizing, stepping down from her position as chair and bringing back the motion and passing it are all first steps to righting this wrong."

He said Gagne was ultimately the deciding vote that saw the motion defeated. Bell said he doesn't understand how there was confusion about the wording of the motion, as Trustees have had since June to review it.

Gagne told CBC last month that she had received concerned emails from parents about certain topics, such as gender and sexuality, being discussed in school rather than between a child and their parents.

"I think that as a school board we can respect those conversations," Gagne said. "It wasn't, you know, to deny gender fluidity or anything like that."