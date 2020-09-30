Katherine Gagne announces Regina city council bid
Gagne running in Ward 9
Regina's public school board chair is taking a run at city council.
Katherine Gagne has announced she is running in Ward 9, where there are three other candidates. Jason Mancinelli is the incumbent in that ward.
Gagne has been on the school board for 11 years, serving eight of them as board chair.
"Citizens are not well-served when governments make decisions independent of each other. In these unprecedented days, we need to ensure the people of Regina are supported by every level of government and that we put Regina people first," Gagne said in a news release.
"I believe those in elected office should keep an open door because quite frequently the best answers, the best solutions come from those you represent."
Gagne was at the centre of controversy last year when trustees voted down a motion which would have allowed schools to celebrate Pride how they choose.
Gagne personally apologized for the way the board handled the motion.
A committee was formed due to the controversy and provided the board with recommendations for how to move forward.
